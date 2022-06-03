Poles get OK to gather firewood as energy prices soar

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s authorities are reminding citizens they can rummage state forests for firewood to heat their homes. The go-ahead comes amid soaring energy costs exacerbated by Russia’s war against Ukraine. Opponents of the country’s populist right-wing government called the firewood reminder a sign that the right-wing populist government has failed to manage the economy. The government blames Russia’s war for driving up energy costs. But critics say the government’s own spending policies have contributed to the problem.