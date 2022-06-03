UN says despite 2-month truce in Yemen, 19 civilians killed

GENEVA (AP) — A U.N. official says that at least 19 civilians, including three children, have been killed in Yemen over the past two months despite a nationwide cease-fire in place during this time. The truce was the first tangible ebb in fighting in the past six years of the conflict in the Arab World’s most impoverished nation. Yemen’s warring parties on Thursday renewed the truce for another two months. Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, told reporters in Geneva on Friday that most of the deaths recorded since the truce first went into effect in early April were from land mines.