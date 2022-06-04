Brad Johnson of ‘Melrose Place,’ Marlboro Man ads dies at 62

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brad Johnson, a movie and TV actor who portrayed the Marlboro Man in ads, has died. Johnson’s agent said he died in Fort Worth, Texas, of complications of COVID-19. A native of Tucson, Arizona, Johnson started out as a rodeo cowboy before he was discovered by a movie scout. Besides commercial work including Marlboro cigarette spots, Johnson starred in Steven Spielberg’s film “Always” and played Dr. O’Malley on “Melrose Place.” He also was in the religious apocalyptic thriller “Left Behind” and its two sequels. Brad Johnson, who died in February, is survived by his wife, Laurie, and their eight children. He was 62.