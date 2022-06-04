Iditarod dog found months after disappearing from checkpoint

By YVONNE GONZALEZ

Associated Press

Race officials say an Iditarod sled dog has been found after disappearing from a race checkpoint three months ago and covering nearly 150 miles. The Iditarod Trail Committee says Saturday that musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges of France has been reunited with Leon. Race officials say Leon was captured in the Alaska city of McGrath, over 120 miles south of the Ruby checkpoint. Dos Santos Borges had arrived at the checkpoint March 12. Days later, he scratched after the checkpoint in White Mountain, located just under 900 miles into the race. An Iditarod spokesperson says Leon was found safe and alert, though skinny, and was expected to see a veterinarian before returning with Dos Santos Borges to France.