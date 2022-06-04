Pope Francis fuels new speculation on future of pontificate

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has added fuel to rumors about the future of his pontificate. The Vatican announced Saturday he would visit the central Italian city of L’Aquila in August for a feast initiated by Pope Celestine V, one of the few pontiffs who resigned before Pope Benedict XVI stepped down in 2013. That has added to unsourced speculation in Italian and Catholic media that the 85-year-old Francis might be planning to follow in Benedict’s footsteps, given his increased mobility problems. Those rumors gained steam last week when Francis announced a consistory to create 21 new cardinals scheduled for Aug. 27. Sixteen of those cardinals are under 80 and eligible to vote in a conclave to elect Francis’ successor.