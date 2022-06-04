UN official decries continued crackdown on Sudan protesters

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — A U.N. human rights official has condemned the continued crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Sudan, which has been roiling since a military coup over six months ago. Adama Dieng, the United Nations expert on human rights in Sudan, urged military authorities Saturday to take “more bold and concrete actions” following the lifting of a nationwide state of emergency on May 29. It had been in place since the military took over Oct. 25. He called for the release of all people detained under the state of emergency and an end to the use of excessive force and arrests of anti-coup protesters.