Biden to appear on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ during Western trip

WASHINGTON (AP) — Here’s another sign America’s entertainment landscape is returning to normal: President Joe Biden will make his first in-person appearance on a late-night talk show since taking office. The White House says Biden will be a guest Wednesday night on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Biden travels Wednesday to Los Angeles to host the Ninth Summit of the Americas as part of a Western trip, and Kimmel’s show tapes in the heart of Hollywood. The host tweeted Sunday that “our very elected president” will be on his show and added one of Biden’s favorite expressions for emphasis: “No malarkey.”