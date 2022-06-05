Lightning, hail, floods lash France, leaving 1 dead, damage

PARIS (AP) — Sudden thunderstorms and hailstorms around France left one woman dead and 14 people injured. The storms ravaged vineyards and delayed flights on Sunday. Lightning hit the Eiffel Tower without causing damage and set roofs on fire east of Paris. Residents of southwest France posted photos online of hail the size of tennis-balls. Drivers in the Paris region shared images of flooded highways and daytime skies blackened by thunder clouds. Thousands of households remained without electricity Sunday after the storms struck around France on Saturday. Flights out of Paris’ Orly Airport were temporarily suspended Saturday and delayed at Charles de Gaulle Airport.