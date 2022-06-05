Official: Dozens feared dead in Nigeria church attack

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen opened fire on worshippers at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria on Sunday and also detonated explosives, a state lawmaker said. Dozens were feared dead including children.

Ogunmolasuyi Oluwole said the attackers targeted the St. Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state just as the worshippers gathered on Pentecost Sunday.

Among the dead were many children, said Oluwole, who visited the scene and also the hospital where many of the wounded were being treated.

While much of Nigeria has struggled with security issues including Islamic extremism, Ondo is widely known as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful states.