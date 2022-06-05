Tropical Storm Alex heads for Bermuda area with wind, rain

Tropical Storm Alex is heading for a close pass by Bermuda on Monday after deluging parts of Florida and causing three deaths in Cuba. It became the Atlantic hurricane season’s first named storm early Sunday as it reached tropical storm strength when it moved out over the Altantic after passing across South Florida, where it left streets flooded and motorists stranded in some cities Saturday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Alex has strengthened a bit, with maximum sustained winds reaching 70 mph by late Sunday. It was centered about 245 miles west of Bermuda and moving to the east-northeast at 28 mph. The storm is is expected to pass just north of Bermuda on Monday.