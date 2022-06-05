Trump’s Ukraine impeachment shadows war, risks GOP response

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even the staunchest defense hawks in the Republican Party stood virtually united by Donald Trump’s side when the then-president was impeached in late 2019 after pressuring Ukraine’s leader for “a favor” and withholding $400 million in military aid. But when Russia invaded Ukraine this February, Republicans and Democrats cast aside impeachment politics, rallied to Ukraine’s side and swiftly shipped billions for the country’s defense. The question ahead is whether the rare bipartisanship on Capitol Hill is resilient enough to withstand Trump’s isolationist influences on his party. Or will Republicans who yielded to Trump’s “America First” approach do so again, putting military and humanitarian support for Ukraine at risk.