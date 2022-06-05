Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in botched drug robbery

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 34-year-old Wisconsin man has been charged in the deaths of six people who were found dead in January at a Milwaukee duplex. Court documents said the killings happened during a botched drug robbery. Bail was set at $1 million Sunday for Travis Lamar Birkley who is charged with six counts of felony murder. Investigators linked Birkley to thee killings with cellphone data that included a selfie that appeared to have been taken in the basement of the home where the bodies were found. A witness also told police that Birkley admitted killing the victims with his cousin.