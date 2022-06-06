EXPLAINER: How UK Conservatives can change their leader

LONDON (AP) — Conservative lawmakers in Britain will vote Monday evening on whether to oust their leader, Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Johnson has been tarnished by revelations that he and his staff held parties that broke the COVID-19 lockdown rules they imposed on the country. A no-confidence vote in the party leader is triggered if 15% of Conservative lawmakers write a letter asking for the vote. A Conservative Party official said Monday that the threshold had been met. All 359 Tory legislators can cast secret ballots in the vote. Johnson needs 180 votes to win. If he loses, he would resign and a party leadership contest would be held in which he would be barred from running. He would remain party leader and prime minister until a replacement is chosen.