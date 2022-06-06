Israeli coalition could crumble over settler laws vote

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s ruling coalition is gearing up for a major test with an expected vote on the legal status of Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank. The vote is due later on Monday. If it doesn’t pass, this could break apart the fragile union. Under emergency regulations in place for decades, the Israeli government must renew an order meant to ensure that parts of Israeli law apply to Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank. The order expires at the end of the month. One of the ruling coalition’s members has threatened to bolt if the coalition cannot pass the measure. Legislators and party leaders were scrambling to rally votes in a bid to save the coalition.