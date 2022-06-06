Russian minister’s visit canceled after overflight refusal

By JOVANA GEC

Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia and Russia have formally confirmed that a planned visit by Russia’s foreign minister to the Balkan country will not take place, as Moscow accused the West of preventing the trip. The announcement followed reports that Serbia’s neighbors, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro had refused to allow Sergey Lavrov’s plane to fly through their airspace to reach Serbia. Lavrov said in a press conference that “an unthinkable thing has happened.” He adds that “a sovereign state has been deprived of its right to conduct foreign policies,” blaming NATO for engineering the flight ban through the three member states.