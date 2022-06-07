2nd person in custody in deadly weekend Philadelphia gunfire

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a second person is in custody in connection with shootings that killed three people and wounded 11 in a Philadelphia entertainment district over the weekend. But no charges have yet been filed in any of the shooting deaths. Federal marshals said Tuesday that 34-year-old Rashaan Vereen faces attempted murder and other charges. Authorities have said an altercation on busy South Street led to an exchange of gunfire and other shooting along the street. Police say two of the people killed and many of those wounded are believed to have been innocent bystanders. It’s unclear whether Vereen has an attorney to speak on his behalf.