30 cases in a month: Abortion, guns top justices’ to-do list

By MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Curbing abortion rights and expanding the right to be armed in public have long been prizes of the conservative legal movement that the Supreme Court seems poised to award within the next month. The justices also could ease the use of public funds for religious schooling and constrain Biden administration efforts to fight climate change. These disputes are among 30 cases the court still has to resolve before it takes an extended summer break, typically around the end of June. That’s a large, though not unprecedented, haul for the court at this point in its term. At least one of the 30 remaining cases will be decided on Wednesday.