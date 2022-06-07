Court rejects bid to delay Arizona prisoner’s execution

By JACQUES BILLEAUD

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — An appeals court denied a bid by an Arizona prisoner to delay his execution scheduled for Wednesday for his conviction in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl. The decision Tuesday by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals keeps on track the state’s plans to lethally inject Frank Atwood for his conviction in the killing of Vicki Hoskinson. The court rejected his challenges to the state’s death penalty procedures. Atwood’s lawyers argued their client’s spinal condition would make it excruciatingly painful for him to be strapped on his back to a gurney. Prosecutors say Atwood is trying to indefinitely postpone his execution through legal maneuvers.