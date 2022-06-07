Election official seeks delay of order for new Congress map

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s top election official is asking a federal judge to delay her order that the state come up with a new congressional district map. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s motion filed Tuesday in Baton Rouge says the Legislature won’t be able to convene in special session and complete work on a new map by the June 20 deadline set in Monday’s order by U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick. Gov. John Bel Edwards has said he will soon call a special legislative session to draw new congressional boundaries. Edwards says the current maps drawn up by the Republican-led Legislature should have included a second majority-black district.