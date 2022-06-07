FDA advisers back Novavax COVID shots as 4th US option

By LAURAN NEERGAARD

AP Medical Writer

A more traditional kind of COVID-19 vaccine is a step closer to becoming the fourth option for U.S. adults. Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted Tuesday to recommend authorization of shots made by Novavax. It’s a protein vaccine, a more conventional technology than the dominant Pfizer and Moderna shots, and the lesser-used Johnson & Johnson option. It the FDA ultimately agrees, the Novavax shots could be an option for adults who haven’t yet gotten vaccinated. The company eventually hopes to offer its shots as a booster, like they’re used in some other countries.