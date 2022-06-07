Golfers put aside ‘reprehensible’ Saudi moves to join series

By ROB HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

ST. ALBANS, England (AP) — Graeme McDowell says he accepts it is “incredibly polarizing” to join the Saudi-funded rebel golf tour. He even offered a reason why, citing the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. McDowell says, “Take the Khashoggi situation. We all agree that’s reprehensible. Nobody is going to argue that fact.” The Saudi sovereign wealth fund is providing the hundreds of millions of dollars in sign-on fees and prize money that is enticing players away from the established tours and jeopardizing their participation in the majors and Ryder Cup. The head of the fund is accused of masterminding Khashoggi’s murder.