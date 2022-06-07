Jeff Goldblum takes one more bite out of ‘Jurassic World’

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — For almost three decades, off and on, Jeff Goldblum has played Dr. Ian Malcolm with particular Goldblumian panache. As the stylish chaos theorist in the “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World” films, Goldblum is both voice of reason and comedy relief at once, an auger of nature’s unpredictability who can’t help marveling at seeing his theories in action, even if that poses immediate danger to himself. It’s one of the 69-year-old actor’s best-known characters, yet Goldblum has a way of being less defined by his roles than putting his idiosyncratic spin on them. Life finds a way in “Jurassic Park” and its sequels, and so does Goldblum.