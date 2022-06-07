Man arrested in Nebraska crash that killed 2, injured 20

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a young man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter and driving under the influence related to a Memorial Day weekend crash in Lincoln, Nebraska, that killed two women and injured 20 bystanders. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 18-year-old Kyvell Stark turned himself in to police Tuesday. The crash happened the night of May 29 along a Lincoln thoroughfare as a crowd watched classic cars cruise down the street. Police say Stark was driving a car nearly 90 mph before colliding with another car. The impact killed both women in the other car and sent both cars onto the sidewalk, where they struck a crowd of onlookers watching the cruising event. It wasn’t immediately known if Stark had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.