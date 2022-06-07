Migrant caravan on the move in southern Mexico

HUEHUETAN, Mexico (AP) — Several thousand migrants have started walking through southern Mexico, covering ground before the heat of the day — and while authorities show no signs yet of trying to stop them. The largest migrant caravan of the year provides a live illustration to regional leaders meeting in Los Angeles this week for the Summit of the Americas of the challenges governments face in managing immigration flows. Many of the migrants themselves on Tuesday had more pressing concerns, such as getting their families to safety and finding work. Mexico has tried to contain migrant to the south, far from the U.S. border.