Motorcyclist flies off California freeway onto lanes below

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI after a motorcyclist went flying off a San Francisco freeway overpass and landed on top of a moving car below before being run over by another vehicle. The unidentified motorcyclist died at the scene. The highway patrol says the motorcyclist swerved to avoid a disabled Nissan and struck a wall. The impact threw the rider from his motorcycle and sent him plummeting onto the roof of a Honda. The Honda was rear-ended by a Subaru Forester. The drivers of the Nissan and Subaru were arrested. The driver of the Honda was not arrested and sustained minor injuries.