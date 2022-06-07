Nigeria church: 38 killed in attack during Sunday service

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA. Nigeria (AP) — Thirty-eight persons have been confirmed dead after the attack on a church in southwestern Nigeria, according to the Catholic church in Ondo state where the incident happened. The church said the figure excluded the dead bodies taken to private hospitals. Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Services earlier said 22 bodies were counted at the morgue after the attack at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo town in Ondo state, far fewer than the death toll of 50 given earlier by two state lawmakers. The exact number of those dead is still not clear as some were taken away by family members for private burials, residents said.