Oscars organization names Bill Kramer as new CEO

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

The organization behind the Oscars has named Bill Kramer as their new CEO. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Tuesday that Kramer, who currently presides over the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, will succeed Dawn Hudson in the role starting in July. In his stead as CEO, Kramer will oversee the Oscars, the film academy’s membership, the organization’s education and mentorship initiatives as well as the museum and the collections housed in the Margaret Herrick Library and Academy Film Archive. Kramer helped open the Academy Museum last September, which has sold over 550,000 tickets in its first nine months of operation.