Police: New York anti-abortion center damaged by arson

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Police are investigating a fire at a western New York anti-abortion center as a case of arson. CompassCare Chief Executive Jim Harden says the fire was reported at about 3 a.m. Tuesday and left the building temporarily unusable. He said someone scrawled “Jane was here” on the suburban Buffalo medical building, which he said referred to a pro-abortion group known as Jane’s Revenge. CompassCare says services will resume Wednesday at an undisclosed location. Harden says the center and others like it have received threats since the leaked draft opinion that suggests the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.