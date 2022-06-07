Police release sketch of girl found in Toronto dumpster

TORONTO (AP) — The head of Toronto’s homicide squad says they have released sketches of a little girl whose body was found in a dumpster in an effort to identify her. Insp. Hank Idsinga say police contacted the lead detectives for 58 missing children cases across Canada but there is no evidence linking the girl to those cases. Investigators are also looking for a dark-colored Porsche Cayenne SUV that inexplicably stopped outside the home where the girl’s remains were found. Police remains were found outside a home in a wealthy Toronto neighborhood May 2 .They say the remains were likely placed there in the days prior, but the girl may have died last summer.