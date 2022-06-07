Report: ‘Perpetual’ Israeli occupation at root of violence

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — Investigators commissioned by the U.N.’s top human rights body say tensions between Palestinians and Israelis are underpinned by Israel’s “perpetual occupation” of Palestinian areas with no apparent intention of ending it. The findings released Tuesday came in the first report by a Commission of Inquiry created last year by the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council in the aftermath of an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in May 2021. The U.N. human rights office says the war killed at least 261 people – including 67 children – in Gaza, and 14 people, including two children, in Israel.