Same-sex marriage advocates push for post-Roe protections

By SAM METZ

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — LGBTQ advocates in states with same-sex marriage bans that were nullified by the U.S. Supreme Court seven years ago are sounding the alarm that overturning Roe v. Wade and abortion rights could jeopardize same-sex marriage rights. A Republican from New Jersey and Democrat representing Utah on Tuesday urged states to remove defunct same-sex marriage bans from their laws to prepare what they call a worst-case scenario in which the court moves to overturn other rights that rely on the same right-to-privacy basis as Roe v. Wade. Thirty-one states have laws banning same-sex couples from marrying that have been defunct since courts legalized same-sex marriage.