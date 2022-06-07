Swedish government survives key vote amid troubled NATO bid

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s justice minister has narrowly survived a no confidence vote in parliament over surging crime. Tuesday’s ballot had threatened to topple Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s minority government as the country is jockeying to join NATO amid strong opposition from Turkey. But the key move that saved the government came from independent, Kurdish Iranian-born lawmaker Amineh Kakabaveh, who’s a red rag for Turkey. Kakabaveh said the justice minister had succeeded in, among others, fighting violence against women, including so-called honor killings.