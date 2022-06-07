US solar companies weigh challenge to Biden pause on tariffs

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. solar manufacturers are considering legal challenges after President Joe Biden declared a two-year pause on tariffs for solar imports from Southeast Asia. Biden’s action Monday was intended to jumpstart solar installations that have slowed amid a Commerce Department inquiry into possible trade violations involving Chinese products. But some domestic producers, including a California company that filed a complaint with Commerce about unfair competition from China, said Biden’s actions would help China’s state-subsidized solar companies at the expense of U.S. producers. The White House said Biden’s actions would boost an industry crucial to his climate change-fighting goals while not interfering with the Commerce inquiry.