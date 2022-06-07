Vaccine protesters who shut down meeting won’t face charges

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s attorney general says he won’t bring criminal charges against protesters who disrupted an Executive Council meeting in September before it began and forced its postponement. Angry opponents of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate moved around the room at St. Anselm College on Sept. 29. They shouted “shut it down” before the meeting could get underway. Attorney General John Formella said Tuesday that the state would not have been able to prove any potential criminal charges beyond a reasonable doubt. The postponement delayed a council vote on $27 million in federal aid to boost New Hampshire’s vaccination efforts.