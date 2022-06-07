With new senator, Nebraska abortion opponents gain ground

By GRANT SCHULTE

Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Abortion-rights opponents are inching closer to a filibuster-proof super-majority in the Nebraska Legislature that would let them outlaw abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark legalization ruling, as it appears poised to do. The shift came with Gov. Pete Ricketts’ appointment of Kathleen Kauth, a fellow Republican, to an open seat in the state legislature. Kauth made clear at a news conference that she would support an abortion ban in Nebraska. Kauth says she would “consider it an honor” to vote for a bill similar to a proposed abortion ban that narrowly stalled earlier this year. Supporters fell two votes short of the support they needed to overcome a filibuster in the one-house Legislature.