No deaths from 2nd military helicopter crash in 2 days

By JULIE WATSON and LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say a second military aircraft crashed and everyone on board survived near the California desert site where a Marine helicopter went down a day earlier, killing all five people aboard. Naval Air Facility El Centro says the base received reports Thursday of a military aircraft crashing about 35 miles north of Yuma, Arizona. The Imperial County Fire Department says it’s heading to the site of a downed aircraft near Palo Verde. There are no other details. Meanwhile, the Marine Corps has confirmed that a Wednesday crash killed all five Marines on board an Osprey aircraft during training.