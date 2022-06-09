A look at high-profile killings by US police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan police officer has been charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head as the Black man was on the ground. Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr was charged Thursday, more than two months after the 26-year-old Lyoya was killed on April 4 following a chaotic traffic stop. A bystander recorded the shooting on cellphone video. Schurr, who is white, told Lyoya that he stopped his car because the license plate didn’t match the vehicle. Roughly a minute into the stop, Lyoya began to run after he was asked to produce a driver’s license. Officers are rarely charged with crimes in civilian deaths, and it’s even rarer for them to be convicted. Still, some recent high-profile cases have ended with guilty verdicts.