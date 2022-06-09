Australia, New Zealand unite on China’s Pacific threat

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says after a meeting with his New Zealand counterpart that the two nations are in lockstep in their policies toward the Pacific islands, where China’s influence is growing. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday became the first foreign leader to visit Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Australia since he was elected on May 21. Australia, New Zealand and the U.S. have voiced concerns that a new Beijing security pact with the Solomon Islands could result in a Chinese military base being established there. Asked if Australia wants New Zealand to do more to counter China’s rise in the Pacific, Albanese told reporters in Sydney: “We’re in lockstep on the Pacific.”