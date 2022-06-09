Authorities: Mississippi officer, 1 other dead in shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A police officer has died along with one other person after what authorities are describing as an officer-involved shooting in eastern Mississippi. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is investigating Thursday’s shooting and is seeking the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old suspect who could be armed and dangerous. The police officer wasn’t immediately identified and authorities did not disclose specifics other than to say authorities are investigating the matter as an officer-involved shooting. Authorities said the officer and a “deceased female” were both found at the scene on an avenue in the east Mississippi city of Meridian.