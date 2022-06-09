Biden pushing to lower ocean shipping costs, fight inflation

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is launching a push to reduce the costs of shipping goods across oceans. It’s a major challenge for retailers that the White House said has pushed up prices as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. The White House is releasing a video that features Biden talking with retail CEOs and calling on the House to pass the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022. The Senate passed it at the end of March. It would empower the Federal Maritime Commission to investigate late fees and prohibit ocean carriers and marine terminals from refusing to fill available cargo space.