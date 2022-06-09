Hogan refers Baltimore grade-changing report to prosecutors

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he’s referring a report on grade-changing practices in Baltimore City Public Schools to state and federal prosecutors. The governor said Thursday that the report “confirmed the existence of a massive grade-fixing scheme in Baltimore City Public Schools.” The report was released this week by the Office of the Inspector General of Education. It was based on allegations the school system had incorrectly documented and promoted students by changing failing grades. The report found 12,542 examples where high school grades were changed from failing to passing between 2016 and the end of the 2019-2020 school year.