Japan eases foreign tourism ban, allows guided package tours

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Friday partially opened its borders to foreign tourists and began accepting applicaions, but only for those on guided package tours who are willing to follow mask-wearing and other antivirus measures as the country cautiously tries to balance business and infection worries. The Japan Tourism Agency says tours are being accepted from 98 countries and regions where infection risks are deemed low. Friday is the first day to start procedures needed for the entry and arrivals are not expected until late June at the earliest. After facing criticism that its strict border controls were xenophobic, Japan began easing its restrictions earlier this year.