Judge: Death row inmate can pursue disability claims

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge in Tennessee has ruled that a death row inmate convicted of a 1994 slaying can pursue arguments that he is intellectually disabled and should not be executed under state law. U.S. District Judge Mark S. Norris issued an order Tuesday granting a stay in federal court proceedings for Tyrone Chalmers, who was convicted in 1997 in Shelby County of robbing a man of $3 and killing him. The judge’s order allows Chalmers to pursue arguments in state court that Tennessee lacks authority to execute him. Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill in 2021 making Tennessee’s law retroactive in prohibiting the execution of the intellectually disabled.