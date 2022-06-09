Man arrested on weapons charge in Tennessee mass shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — One man has been arrested on a weapons charge in a mass shooting over the weekend in Tennessee, where three people died and 14 were injured. According to court records, Garrian King and two other men were recorded on security camera video exiting a car across from Mary’s Bar & Grill in Chattanooga just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. One of the men wore a mask and carried an AR pistol. Later, King was recorded carrying the gun and entering another car that left the scene. King later admitted to officers that he purchased the gun. He is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and is being held without bond.