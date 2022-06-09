Skip to Content
Miami Cubans oppose Democrats’ Spanish-language radio deal

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
MIAMI (AP) — Democratic Party fundraisers are backing a $60 million purchase of Spanish-language radio stations in ten U.S. cities. The markets are diverse. Their audiences have roots all over Latin America. But the deal with Televisa/Univision is stirring up opposition in Miami. Cuban exiles describe it as an attempt to stifle conservative voices on Radio Mambi after Democrats lost ground among Hispanic voters. The Latino Media Network is founded by two Democratic strategists and backed by well-known Latino investors as well as mega-donor George Soros. A Miami coalition called the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance is exploring ways to block the takeover.

