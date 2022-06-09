Niacaragua authorizes entry of Russian troops, planes, ships

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has authorized Russian troops, planes and ships to deploy to Nicaragua for purposes of training, law enforcement or emergency response. In a decree published this week, and confirmed by Russia on Thursday, Ortega will allow Russian troops to carry out law enforcement duties, “humanitarian aid, rescue and search missions in emergencies or natural disasters.” The Nicaraguan government also authorized the presence of small contingents of Russian troops for “exchange of experiences and training.” A spokeswoman for Russia’s foreign ministry notes the law also authorizes troops from the United States, Mexico and other Central American countries for such purposes.