Official: State police ex-employee created explicit coin

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland State Police officials say an investigation has found that a former agency employee created a challenge coin inscribed with the agency logo along with graphic imagery and offensive language. Col. Woodrow Jones III, the superintendent, said in a statement Wednesday that he was “disgusted” that anyone who wore the state police uniform would create something that “demeans others and disregards our core values.” The Baltimore Sun reported last week that photos of the coin the newspaper obtained show the state police insignia with images of female anatomy and references to people being offended. The Coalition of Black Maryland State Troopers and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives questioned what the coin said about the agency’s culture.