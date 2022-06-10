Huge German military fund clears last parliamentary hurdle

BERLIN (AP) — A 100 billion-euro ($107 billion) fund to strengthen the German military has cleared its final legislative hurdle, winning approval from parliament’s upper house. The decision clears the way for the government to move ahead with a massive procurement drive that Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine. Parliament’s upper house, which represents Germany’s 16 state governments, signed off on the plan Friday. The lower house gave its blessing a week ago. Scholz’s governing coalition held lengthy negotiations with the main opposition Union bloc to secure wide backing ahead of the votes.