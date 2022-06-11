Alaska high court sides with state in ballot access case

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court has reversed a lower court decision that barred state elections officials from certifying the results of Saturday’s special U.S. House primary amid concerns about ballot accessibility for voters with visual impairments. The high court says an explanation of its reasoning would follow at a later time. Attorneys for the state had asked the supreme court to reverse a Friday ruling from a Superior Court judge that they interpreted as preventing elections officials from concluding voting as scheduled Saturday. The special primary for U.S. House features 48 candidates and is being conducted primarily by mail.