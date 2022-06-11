Rudy Giuliani faces ethics charges over Trump election role

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rudy Giuliani was one of Donald Trump’s primary lawyers during Trump’s failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Now, a disciplinary branch of the District of Columbia Bar says the former New York mayor must answer to professional ethics charges for that role. It’s the latest career slap after earlier law license suspensions in New York and Washington, D.C. The Office of Disciplinary Counsel filed the charges, alleging Giuliani promoted unsubstantiated voter fraud claims in Pennsylvania. At issue are claims Giuliani made in supporting a Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to overturn the election results in Pennsylvania. That suit, which sought to invalidate as many as 1.5 million mail-in ballots, was dismissed by courts.